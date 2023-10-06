‘I’m neither gay nor transgender’: The silent struggles of intersex persons

For 13 years, Molucha was brought up as a girl in Kibra, Nairobi County.

In 2013, Molucha joined Form One at a girl's school in Kakamega County. Molucha successfully transitioned to Form Two, then in the second term, the headteacher sent Molucha away for a medical examination to establish whether Molucha was a girl or a boy. The teachers had raised concern over Molucha’s physical traits.

“My voice had broken. I had no breasts and my facial features were typically that of a boy. Even the way I walk, I was a boy,” said Molucha on Friday, September 29, 2023 during an interview at Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) Karen Campus.

Molucha is an intersex person, one among the 1,524 counted in the 2019 Census. And makes up 1.7 per cent of the world's population with intersex traits, going by United Nations estimates.

There is no available data on the number of the intersex people in Africa except Kenya. Countries in the continent are yet to recognise them, thus exclude them from either census or development plans. They are further marginalised due to lack of legislative frameworks to protect them from any form of discrimination.

While there is a law that protects the rights of intersex children, the adults are left in the hang. The only existing law that recognises them, does so in passing.

Lawful custody

In Persons Deprived of Liberty Act (2014), the first legal framework in the country to consider the rights of the intersex persons, their rights are only limited to circumstances where they are arrested, and held in lawful custody, detained, or imprisoned in execution of a lawful sentence. The law defines an intersex person as a person certified by a competent medical practitioner to have both male and female reproductive organs.

The respective law demands that such a person is held in separate cells or rooms, and in case of a body search, the intersex person decides the sex of the person by whom they should be searched.

However, the Children Act (2022) is elaborate on the rights of a child-a person below the age of 18.

By its definition, an intersex child has a congenital condition in which the biological sex characteristics cannot be exclusively categorised in the common binary of female or male.

It attributes this condition to inherent and mixed anatomical, hormonal, gonadal or chromosomal patterns, which could be apparent prior to, at birth, in childhood, puberty or adulthood.

Medical treatment

It guarantees an intersex child a right to be registered in the Register of Births immediately after birth.

They are also to be treated with dignity, accorded appropriate medical treatment, special care, education, training and consideration as a special need category in social protection services.

Once they reach 18, they swim in a legal vacuum as no law exists to prescribe how they should be handled in learning institutions, hospitals, workplace and sports, among other spheres of life.

Molucha, now aged 25, has adopted the identity of male, and he has unofficially changed his birth name from that of a girl to a boy.

He was among more than 300 intersex persons who converged at the JKUAT, Karen Campus grounds, to witness the launch of a research report detailing the challenges they face in the public and private spaces, including exclusion in access to sexual and reproductive health services, and unfair treatment and abuse of their rights at the hands of medical and health professionals.

Following the school’s dismissal, Molucha’s parents took him to Kenyatta National Hospital for examination.

“They said I’m more male and since my parents wanted me to be a girl, they proposed I undergo a conversion surgery. But they said it’s impossible to convert a male to female,” he said.

“I wasn't ready for the procedure. I had already accepted myself as a boy.”

He neither returned to the school nor enrolled in a new one, until January, this year when he joined an adult literacy programme.

The research report Not Broken Do Not Fix by Amka Africa Justice Initiative found the majority of intersex persons had undergone sex assignment surgeries and hormonal therapies without their consent, mostly done at childhood by parents with guidance of health and medical professionals.

Data was collected from 48 intersex persons sampled from Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi counties through key informant interviews and focus group discussions.

The researchers established that 62.5 per cent of the respondents had undergone some form of normalisation including sex assignment surgeries or hormonal therapies.

Further, the 67 per cent of the normalised said “normalisation practices their parents subjected them to, were unnecessary and unjustifiable.

Sadly, the normalisation resulted in long-term complications as the study found, forcing them to seek constant medical attention.

Then, in the hospitals, they said the medical and healthcare providers are ignorant and subject them to constant misdiagnosis and stigma.

Molucha said he is dating and would wish to use a condom but the available ones are unfit. He said he is so afraid to go to hospital for any medication and whenever he’s unwell, he self-medicates with herbs.

Melisa from Murangá County, has taken the identity of a female. Her parents brought her up as a boy but when she turned 12, she developed breasts and a round figure.

Not deformed

“One day in 2015, other pupils stripped off my clothes as we headed home in the evening. I cried until I couldn’t cry anymore. The following day, my parents sent me to my cousin in Mathare (Nairobi). I have never been to school again. I fear going through the same thing again,” she tells nation.africa.

She says her cousin took her for a pap smear, last year, but the equipment used couldn’t fit her, explaining that the nurse suggested a corrective surgery, which according to her, was offensive.

“I’m not deformed. They just need to have what fits us. That’s all. Stop telling us we are not okay,” annoyed Melisa insists.

“It's the same thing with pads, you can’t find anything well fitting. I hope President Ruto (William Ruto) will read this and realise there are Kenyans he has forgotten.”

Frankie Robert says there is an urgent need of a law to address all the challenges intersex persons face. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

Until last February, Frankie Robert was known as Kwamboka Kibagendi, a name given to him after his parents subjected him to sex assignment surgery.

The 37-year-old said he started to broadly manifest masculine features in 2020. Thereafter, he sought to change his name but he hit a roadblock as neither the Births nor Deaths Registration Act nor Registration of Persons Act would recognise him.

Last periods

Only after engaging a lawyer who drew an affidavit and a deed poll, did he manage to get a birth certificate. Presently, he is stuck at the point of getting a national identity card reflecting the new name as the law doesn’t recognise his status.

“We urgently need a law to address all the challenges we face,” says Frankie, currently an intersex programmes manager at Jinsiangu.

“If we had a law that has systems recognising us everywhere we go, doctors couldn’t be asking us when we last had periods by virtue of a feminine name,” he says.

“The questions should be for the intersex persons, not based on one being either a man or a woman.”

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has since drafted an Intersex Persons Bill (2023), which calls for “recognition, protection and safeguarding of intersex persons’ human rights in Kenya.” The proposed law also seeks to provide for the equalisation of opportunities, affirmative action and non-discrimination of intersex persons.”

A law lecturer at JKUAT, Karen Campus, Milka Wahu, said if passed, the law would eliminate the unfair treatment and challenges the intersex persons face in accessing services and economic opportunities in public and private institutions.

A law lecturer at JKUAT, Karen Campus, Milka Wahu speaks during the launch of a research report Not Broken Do Not Fix by Amka Africa Justice Initiative at the institution on September 29, 2023 . Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

Ms Wahu who was also the lead researcher in the study said the survey found most doctors are unaware of intersex condition.

“They think it's an abnormality that needs to be fixed, and so they are quick to advise parents to go for surgery,” she said.

Embarrassing questions

Dr Dennis Wamalwa, a commissioner at KNCHR advises parents against subjecting their children to sex assignment surgery. He says they should be allowed to grow to decide for themselves whether they need it or not. Meanwhile, some Kenyans perceive intersex persons as ugly, physically deformed and belonging to the lesbian and gay community.

“The first time I heard about the intersex persons was when a group from a State agency visited me to seek my green light in engaging my institution in doing research on the intersex persons,” says a professor in a local university.

“Then I asked an embarrassing question, ‘how does an intersex person look like?’’’

“In my head, I imagined they were ugly and physically deformed, only for my staff to tell me that among them was an intersex. I was so embarrassed. You can imagine someone at my academic level holding such perceptions about the intersex persons. What about those not exposed?” wonders the professor.

Grace Ombati, a local in Vihiga County too, has little understanding of who an intersex person is.

At the mention of an intersex person, she asks “Are they not the lesbians and gays?”

Ms Wahu, the law lecturer says whoever coined the LGBTQIA+ acronym disfavoured the intersex persons. The acronym stands for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual, and many more.

“And because of the grouping, it is so difficult to explain to the people that the intersex persons are not among them. There needs to be serious sensitisation among us to tell the difference,” she notes.

Frankie, the intersex programmes manager at Jinsiangu, sought to show the difference. “Is someone born a lesbian? No. Is someone born an intersex? Yes,” he says.

“At what point does someone decide to be a lesbian; at birth or puberty? It’s their choice to make. Does someone decide to be born an intersex, no. So, we are not gays or transgender. A transgender will take drugs to convert to either gender but an intersex doesn’t.”







