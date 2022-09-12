​​​​​​​How Umulkher Harun earned nomination to Parliament

Umulkher Harun’s political journey has not been easy.

She is among the legislators who were sworn in at the National Assembly last Thursday after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominated her to represent the youth in Parliament.

For a person who comes from a region where girls’ education is not prioritised, Ms Harun has made quite a record to earn the position.

“I am grateful to my party, ODM, for nominating me to the National Assembly to represent the young people of this great nation,” Ms Harun told Nation.Africa.

Political leaders from the North-eastern region could not hide their joy and took to social media to celebrate her.

Ms Harun, born and raised in Garissa County, will be remembered for advocating for girls’ education in North Eastern Kenya.

She got a chance to study in a school outside Garissa County and, in the process, discovered the difficult environment and circumstances her peers underwent in accessing education.

“I was so traumatized. How can young girls with a lot of potential be convinced to stay at home, accept female genital mutilation (FGM) and wait to be married off, believing they are following the cultural norms? It was time for a change,” said Ms Harun.

Girl education

Without no giving up, she tackled the communities’ beliefs on girl education and helped form an organization called Kesho Alliance.

“Immediately I finished my Form Four examinations in 2014 and came back home, I embarked on changing the narrative for the girls in my community,” she said.

Through the Kesho Alliance organization, Ms Harun ensures that girls across the North Eastern Region have access to education. They also offer mentorship and enable them to access scholarships.

“We partnered with Daraja Academy and Laikipia Academy, where we send at least two girls from each county of North Eastern every year,” said Ms Harun.

Despite facing rejection from most people in the community, she worked hard and proved them wrong. In early July 2019, she won Zuri Award and was also featured at the United Nations high-level political forum through a project called Youth Engagement Empowerment Basis.

The former USIU student emerged second on a reality TV show dubbed ‘Ms President’ that was produced and aired on KTN, in 2019.

The programme fronted by Media Focus on Africa, ended on July 31. Nereah Amondi Oketch was crowned the ‘President’ after 26 episodes of fierce competition.