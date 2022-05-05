FreeMenfromStigma: Masculinity doesn’t make men superhuman

Dear reader,

This is to express my utmost gratitude for your feedback on my story headlined Sexual harassment: Why male journalists suffer in silence. Your critique helps me further understand my audience and, most of all, sharpen my writing.

But what has concerned me the most, prompting this opinion, is the perception society has on abuse of men and women. Allow me to refer to a particular feedback I got on email.

“I can't believe the nonsense you're writing in this article. There are many cases of serious sexual harassment in this world, particularly against women, and you're writing about truly trivial incidents of harassment of men,” it reads.

“I'm a mzungu who has lived in Nairobi for five years. I hear stories all the time of women being asked for sexual favours by their bosses in return for keeping their jobs. Or blatant demand for sex from job seekers. It's rampant in this society where unemployment is so high.

“This is shameful reporting Moraa.”

Sexually abused

This one made me shed a tear. Not because I was hurt by the content and tone, but because I can count the men who have confided in me the pain they are going through having been sodomised at childhood or sexually abused by their relatives, house helps, female bosses, or people their families believed were friends.

For others, their spouses subject them to hell; from physical to emotional and psychological violence. Yet, they cannot open up or seek help as society has demonised any man who speaks out.

Our cultures have equated masculinity to men being superhuman. They are not supposed to feel pain at all. They are not supposed to cry. They are simply some metals not human beings. And so for society, causing a man trauma is an impossibility considering that they are perceived to be strong and with no emotions whatsoever.

Male gender

From the feedback, I picked two concepts that summarise everything else. First is hegemonic masculinity. We still see social interactions from male power over women; men controlling women's lives all the time. As such, at every point in time, they are always the perpetrators.

And that takes me to the second concept, which is normalised abuse of women and girls. Society has become so used to reading, watching and listening to violence against women that they can jump into action when such happens. But when it comes to men, they go back to ticking the boxes that don't comply with hegemonic masculinity.

It is this fixing of men on the walls to be posters of heroism that has pushed them to killing themselves when they can no longer carry the burden on their shoulders. Yet, society has refused to let them put it down.

We all need to remember that we cannot end violence against women and girls, without stopping violence against the male gender.

Men have a right to a safe working environment and a right to live a life free from any form of abuse in whichever space. To achieve generation equality in our lifetime requires involvement of both men and women. That cannot happen if we close our eyes to issues affecting men and completely open them when it comes to women.

In this regard, I commit to a #FreeMenfromStigma story telling series to help each of us see men's issues as equally serious, hence give them an ear when they need it—without judgement or stigma.





Get in touch should you be interested in sharing what you have done to #FreeMenfromStigma.