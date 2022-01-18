‘Curse’ or jail? Tharaka women at crossroads of FGM amid crackdown

For some women who undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) in Tharaka community, it is a choice between being sent to jail or inheriting a “curse” from their ancestors.

They claim their ancestors torment them in dreams and sometimes they fall sick for going against their will, forcing them to get circumcised.

And if they are lucky to evade the vigilant government and nongovernmental officers, they get “freed” from the yoke of the traditional curse, or so they believe.

Ms Eunice Kanyua, 32, and Lucy Kanoti, 26, who are sisters and mothers of four and three respectively from Kagongoni village in Tharaka South, faced the same fate.

The two are recovering at the Marimanti Sub-County Hospital, where they were rushed on Monday after suffering excessive bleeding due to the cut.

The illegal operation was supposed to remain secret but was exposed after the two mothers developed complications, prompting them to inform the area chief who alerted the police.

They were arrested together with their father, Samuel Nyamu, 56; mother, Flora Kathuure, 52; and the circumciser, Hellen Gatembi, 67.

Prosecution

The circumciser and the parents are being investigated. They were held at Marimanti Police Station waiting to be arraigned together with the victims once they recover, according to Tharaka South sub-county police commander Kiprop Rutto.

The victims said from their hospital beds that some years back they visited their grandmother, who demanded they be circumcised before getting married, else they would face undisclosed consequences because it was a mandatory practice for their lineage.

Ms Kanyua said they dismissed their grandmother’s statement as inconsequential until trouble started after they got married and were blessed with firstborns.

“She demanded that we be circumcised because it’s the tradition of our family, but we declined and got married,” said Ms Kanyua.

She said their late grandmother started appearing in their dreams at night, asking them why they had gone against their lineage norms and warned of a calamity befalling their families.

After several years of horrible nightmares, she said, they gave in and decided to undergo the “cut”, if only to ensure peace and safety of their families despite the risk of being sent to prison.

“We know that it’s wrong but had to do it for the safety of ourselves and our families,” she said.

Ms Kanyua recounted how they discreetly returned home where they threatened to commit suicide by taking poison if their parents were not ready to allow them to get circumcised.

Unlawful consent

The circumciser told police that she had declined their request but later yielded following Mr Nyamu’s explanations of the challenges his daughters were undergoing.

Ms Gatembi said Mr Nyamu insisted that since they were adults, and that it was out of their own consent, the government would not take any action.

But Mr Nyamu argued that they were not aware of the circumcision deal. He, however, admitted that his daughters were going through hard times and were being victimised for not undergoing the cut.

“When I arrived home last Sunday I found my daughters threatening to take poison and I tried to make them understand the consequences. I left home on Monday morning and when I came back, I found police waiting to arrest me. That was when I learnt they had been circumcised,” claimed Mr Nyamu.

Despite efforts by the government and nongovernmental officers to end the outdated culture in the country, it is deep-rooted in some of the Ameru communities.

According to the law, a person guilty of the offence can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison. Several parents and circumcisers end up being imprisoned, leaving their children suffering.

In November 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the National Policy on Abandonment of FGM and set the end of this year as the deadline for the eradication of the vice that exposes women to danger, including health complications.