Gen Z are informed on matters sex, but lag behind in access to medical services

Individuals born between 1998 and 2010, who are largely referred to as Generation Z, are sexually informed, the latest Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) report has shown.

The survey, which provided valuable insights into the prevalence of sexual activity, condom usage, age of sexual initiation, and recent HIV testing among men and women aged 15–24 noted significant differences in sexual behaviour among those residing in urban and rural areas.

About 57 per cent of never-married women aged between 15 and 24 and 43 per cent of never-married men aged between 15 and 24 have never had sexual intercourse, the KDHS report revealed.

The percentage of individuals who have never had sex declines with an increase in the level of education, the report established.

Among the never-married women and men of the ages between 15 and 24, the percentage of those who have never had sex declined as the level of education increased from 83 per cent among women with no education to 27 per cent among those with more than secondary education, and from 56 per cent among men with no education to 15 per cent among those with more than secondary education.

The survey findings reveal that the percentage of women aged between 15 and 24 who engaged in sexual intercourse with a partner who was neither their husband nor cohabiting partner in the last 12 months is higher in urban areas, at 27 per cent, compared to rural areas, where it stands at 22 per cent.

Similarly, the usage of condoms during their last sexual encounter among women aged 15–24 who had multiple partners in the past year was found to be higher among those who had never been married (48 per cent) compared to those who were previously married (17 per cent).

The report, which identified education as one of the key factors influencing sexual behaviour, indicated that the percentage of women aged between 15 and 24 who engaged in sexual intercourse with a non-spousal or non-cohabiting partner increased with higher levels of education.

The rate rose from seven per cent among those with no education to 48 per cent among those with education beyond the secondary level.

A similar trend was observed among men, where the percentage of those having multiple sexual partners in the last 12 months increased from two per cent for individuals with no education to 29 per cent for those with education beyond the secondary level.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that the percentage of men aged between 15 and 24 who engaged in sexual intercourse with a non-spousal or non-cohabiting partner also increased with higher education levels, rising from 24 per cent among individuals with no education to 68 per cent among those with education beyond the secondary level.

Additionally, the use of condoms during the last sexual encounter among men of this age group who had multiple partners in the past year was higher among those who had never been married (standing at 68 per cent) compared to those who were previously married (37 per cent).

The report also showed that a higher percentage of men (19 per cent) aged between 15 and 24 reported having sex before the age of 15 compared to women (eight per cent) of the same age. Similarly, a higher percentage of men (53 per cent) than women (40 per cent) had engaged in sexual activity before the age of 18.

However, the report noted positive trends over time, with the percentage of women and men aged between 15 and 24 who had first sexual intercourse before age 15 decreasing between 1998 and 2022.

“The percentage of women aged between 15 and 24 who had first sexual intercourse before age 15 declined by half from 16 per cent to eight per cent between 1998 and 2022. Similarly, the percentage of men aged between 15 and 24 who had first sexual intercourse before age 15 decreased from 33 per cent to 19 per cent over the same period.”

The survey further found that among the Generation Z, the percentage of women who had sexual intercourse before age 15 is higher in rural areas (10 per cent) compared to urban areas (four per cent), while among men, the percentages are 20 per cent in rural areas and 16 per cent in urban areas.

The report established that more women in urban areas (42 per cent) aged between 15 and 24 who had two or more sexual partners in the last one year used condoms in the last sexual intercourse as compared to those in rural areas where only 29 per cent used condoms.

Young people who initiate sex at an early age are typically at higher risk of becoming pregnant or contracting an STI than those who initiate sex later, the report notes, adding that consistent condom use can reduce such risks.

Taking a HIV test enables a person to know their status and take appropriate action including preventive behaviour such as using condoms and seeking treatment. However, the report says “Most [young people] lack experience and autonomy in accessing health services. In addition, there are inherent barriers in health care settings that limit young people from obtaining health services.”

In the last one year before the survey, 59 per cent of women and 40 per cent of men had tested for HIV and received results.

The percentage of women aged between 15 and 24 who had a recent HIV test is higher among the ever-married (62 per cent) than the never married (54 per cent). More than half of the ever-married men aged between 15 and 24 had a recent HIV test as compared to their never married (38 per cent) counterparts.