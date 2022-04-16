Gazette notice shows Transport CS Macharia is acting in Water docket

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia is acting in the Water docket following the resignation of Sicily Kariuki.

Ms Kariuki resigned earlier this year to pursue political interests.

Mr Macharia's additional responsibilities came to light when he recently made an appointment in a state agency.

Mr Macharia appointed Ben Omondi as a member of the Athi Water Works Development Agency in a gazette notice published on Thursday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 66 (1) of the Water Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation appoint Ben Omondi to be a member of the Athi Water Works Development Agency..." read the gazette notice, with a footnote indicating that Mr Macharia is the acting CS for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation.

Mr Omondi will serve for three years.

In the same gazette notice, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Centum CEO James Mworia as the new chancellor of Machakos University, a role he will hold for five years from April 23.

Other appointments include that of Philemon Kiprop Kandie as the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) boss.

Mr Kandie was until his appointment the acting director-general of the authority.