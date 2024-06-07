Gatundu South MP Kagombe denies Thika boda boda rider murder charges, released on Sh1m bail

The High Court sitting in Machakos Friday released Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe on a Sh 2 million bond or a Sh 1 million cash bail in a case in which he is accused of killing a boda boda operator at Thika Town in Kiambu County.

It was a huge relief for the MP who had been in custody for the last three weeks in connection with killing David Nduati Wataha on May 17. He pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Judge Francis Rayola.

The prosecution and the defence concurred that the MP is entitled to a bond. The two sides, however, clashed on the bond terms. The Director of Public Prosecution sought to have the MP barred from stepping into Thika Town, arguing that he risked interfering with witnesses. The victim lawyers also wanted the MP stopped from visiting Kiambu County as he would interfere with witnesses.

Mr Rayola barred the MP from visiting the Kimuchu area, Thika West Sub-county in Kiambu County where the incident occurred, and its surroundings.

Trouble befell the first term MP when he accompanied the National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah, Gatundu North MP Elija Njoroge, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a and other Kiambu politicians to commission a proposed market project a fortnight ago. He is accused of opening fire when two groups of Kiambu politicians and their supporters clashed over the proposed market project.

The matter will be mentioned on July 17, 2024.