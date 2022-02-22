Gatundu families lose petition against Mama Ngina University land seizure plan

Some 2,500 families who had protested the planned acquisition of 100 acres for the expansion of Mama Ngina University College in Mutomo, Gatundu South, have lost the case.

They had sued the National Lands Commission (NLC), Mama Ngina University College, Kenyatta University, the Ministry of Education and the Commission for University Education (CUE). They wanted the government blocked from seizing their land, arguing that some of the land owners are elderly people and that there are about 100 graves on the land.

They also argued that they were never consulted and that the government had not conducted public participation before earmarking their 400 quarter-acre plots for compulsory acquisition.

But on Tuesday, the Environment and Lands Court in Thika dismissed the petition on grounds that the landowners had bypassed other avenues of resolving the dispute by rushing to court.

More follows...