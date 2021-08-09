Garissa Governor Ali Korane seeks direction in Sh233m graft case

Garissa County Governor Ali Korane

 Garissa County Governor Ali Korane before the anti-corruption court in Nairobi on Monday, August 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Garissa Governor Ali Korane and four County Government officials facing graft charges are seeking directions regarding how they will be tried following the transfer of magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

