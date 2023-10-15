Gachagua endorsed as Mt Kenya's leader by Akorino church

The Akorinu church on Sunday endorsed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the Mount Kenya political leader in an event attended by tens of leaders from Central Kenya.

They also blessed the DP in a prayer session where six top church leaders prayed for Gachagua as part of their endorsement as the central Kenya community spokesperson and leader.

Addressing the congregation, the DP assured central Kenya interests remain at his heart, and that there will be no more discrimination against the Akorinu on job allocation, something he termed as a historical injustice.

He said the president loves and feels indebted to Central Kenya for support, and urged the community to work hard not to let down the president.

"The only thing I plead with those given jobs by the president is to work hard. The president has never opposed any central Kenya agenda. Let us reciprocate by working hard, and serving with honesty and diligence for us to earn more respect and trust from the President.

He said President Ruto has deliberately appointed Mt. Kenya people in strategic positions.

Bishop Thomas Mararia, the Redeemer Sacco chairperson, a Sacco associated with the Akorino church led the endorsement service.

After the prayers and blessings ceremony, the clergy handed over a walking stick, a Kikuyu symbol for power and leadership, traditionally known as Muthigi.