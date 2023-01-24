Gachagua: Ben Githae must apologise to Mt Kenya people for singing Raila tunes

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday urged popular crooner Ben Githae to apologise to Mt Kenya people for campaigning for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition in last year's General Election.

"You went ahead to promise Raila the mountain that you did not have," the deputy president told Mr Githae when they met at the burial ceremony of Ms Pauline Nyokabi who is Trade CS Moses Kuria's sister.

Mr Gachagua said: "When things were tough for us, all the musicians, save for a few, abandoned us and started campaigning for Azimio and Mr Odinga".

“Your job is to listen to the people and sing what they want. Then you will be in business,” he said yesterday.

DP Gachagua taunts Ben Githae for composing Azimio campaign songs

He added: "Especially you Githae...you have to apologise to these people...you lied to Mr Odinga that there was a mountain you could deliver to him...The mountain is ours and we are its dwellers".

DP Gachagua said musician Ngaruiya Junior who stuck with Dr William Ruto had been given a state job.

"Ngaruiya Junior and Muigai wa Njoroge were the only musicians who remained loyal to their community as others joined Azimio," the DP said.

However, Mr Githae recently said he had no regrets for supporting Azimio.

In a recent interview on Kameme TV, Mr Githae said he had to contend with insults and ridicule from his kinsmen. He said his dalliance with Azimio enabled musicians to squeeze an increment from 16 per cent to 52 per cent of the Skiza tune premium service payouts.

"Mobile phone service providers were in 2009 paying us 7.5 per cent of gains in our musical copyrights. The figure increased to 16 per cent in 2012. When we met Mr Odinga in 2021, the percentage rose to 52 per cent. My association with Azimio and Mr Odinga brought my fellow musicians more earnings," he said in the Kiengei Monday live show.

Ben Githae ditches Azimio

He said when he and some musicians met Mr Odinga and Royal Media Services proprietor Samuel Kamau (SK) Macharia over the Skiza tune negotiations, "things moved fast".

"Mr Odinga gave us Gladys Wanga (now Homa Bay governor) to mobilise parliamentarians within the ‘handshake’ formation to make it law that the percentage be increased. And it was done. I cannot regret singing during his campaign rallies," he said.

Mr Githae said musicians from Mt Kenya region also supported the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

"We have Mr Muigai Njoroge and Ngaruiya Junior to bargain for us in President William Ruto's government".