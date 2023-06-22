Gachagua asks Constitutional bodies to resolve conflicts out of courts

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices to resolve their issues outside of courts to save taxpayers money.

Speaking after a meeting with members of the Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices, Mr Gachagua stressed the importance of synergy between these key institutions to ensure the seamless delivery of services to citizens.

"We have agreed not to fight each other by taking each other to court. Instead, we will promote dialogue and seek a new consensus," he said.

He added: “We have agreed on the need for continuous engagement to address all issues related to service delivery. We have scheduled a meeting in August to further discuss these issues hampering service delivery.”

Mr Gachagua pointed out the recent misunderstanding between the Inspector General of Police and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), noting that a framework has been put in place to resolve such conflicts and improve service delivery to the country.

Highlighting the interdependence between constitutional bodies, independent offices and the national government, the Deputy President emphasised the need of working together for effective governance.

“These are independent bodies, yes, but where are they going to get the money to operate?” he posed, adding that they have to get the money from somewhere “and the money is with me, with the national government.”

The Deputy President expressed concern about the potential misuse of public funds, pointing out that all the bodies involved rely on taxpayers' money.

“We all use funds from the Kenyan taxpayer and any misuse of these resources is detrimental to the people we serve,” he said.

The state also assured the institutions that the national government will respect their independence.

Drawing parallels with the three arms of government, Mr Gachagua emphasised the interdependence of constitutional bodies and independent offices, which he said requires cooperation and communication.