Full list: New heads of state corporations

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made new appointments in State corporations.

In the new appointments, President Kenyatta tapped Nick Salat to be the chairperson of the Agricultural development board for three years.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has been named the non-executive chairperson of the Council of Legal Education.

Nick Salat during a past event. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The President reappointed Kathleen Openda and Andrew Musangi as chairpersons of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication council and Public Procurement Regulatory Board respectively.

Here is the full list of new appointees:

Dorothy Kimeu, chairperson, Special Economic Zones board.

Dr Andrew Kiplagat, chairperson, Kerio Valley Development

Authority board.

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Board Chairman Andrew Musangi.

Ben Oluoch Olunya, chairperson, Export Processing Zones Authority.

James Mureu, chairperson, Micro and Small Enterprises Authority.

Patrick Obath, chairperson, Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya.

Kioko Kilukumi, chairperson, Energy and Petroleum Tribunal.

Lawyer Kioko Kilukumi.

Dr Dinah Mwinzi, chairperson, Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute board.

Joe Ager, chairperson, National Mining Corporation board.

John G. Msafari, chairperson, Kenya Fishing Industries Corporation board.

Prof Elishiba Njambi Kimani, chairperson, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

Eva Adega Oduor, non-executive chairperson, Kenya Accreditation Service board.

Nick Nesbitt, chairperson, Capital Markets Authority board.

Phillip Charo, chairperson, Coast Development Authority.

Edwin Kinyua, chairperson, board of directors of the East African Portland Cement Company Limited.

Prof Ben Sihanya, chairperson, board of directors of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.

Peter Musei Ntoyian, chairperson, board of directors of the Consolidated Bank Limited.

Stephen Wainaina, chairperson, board of directors of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Gichira Kibaara reappointed, chairperson of the non-governmental organisation coordination board.

Carol Musyoka, chairperson, board of directors of the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Mugambi Imanyara, chairperson, Kenya Trade Network Agency board.

Muthoni Kimani, chairperson, board of directors of the Kenya Industrial Estates.

Saul Wasilwa, chairperson, of the Privatisation Appeals Tribunal.

Amb Zachary Muburi-Muita, chairperson, Board of Management of the Kenya Medical Training College.

Francis Munywoki, chairperson, Kenya Leather Development Council board.

Jacqueline Oyuyo, chairperson, Nairobi Center for International Arbitration.