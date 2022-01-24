Full in-tray for Maalim as he takes over from Natembeya

Mohamed Ahmed Maalim

New Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Maalim. 

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

A full in-tray of security challenges in the Rift Valley region awaits newly appointed Regional Commissioner Mohamed Maalim as he takes over from George Natembeya this week.

