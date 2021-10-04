A filling station attendant fueling a car.
Fuel prices to be reviewed ‘this week’ as Matiang’i chairs crisis meeting

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Fuel prices could be reduced this week as the government convenes a crisis meeting with stakeholders in the energy sector.

