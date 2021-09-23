Fuel prices: Senate censures Munyes and Keter

The Senate has censured two Cabinet Secretaries who it accuses of defying an invitation to appear before the House to explain the recent rise in fuel prices.

The lawmakers blamed Cabinet Secretaries John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining) and Charles Keter (Energy) for being contemptuous of Parliament and abandoning Kenyans at the hour of need and demanded President Uhuru Kenyatta takes action against them.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka had ordered the two to appear before the committee of the whole House last Monday to explain the hike in fuel prices and the high cost of electricity that have left Kenyans on the verge of despair.

But come Monday, the two ministers gave the committee a wide berth.

They did not send a representative nor a letter explaining their inability to appear before the senators.

This triggered condemnation from the lawmakers who accused the two of being ambivalent to the suffering of a majority of Kenyans.

In an animated debate in the House, the lawmakers declared that the buck on the cost of fuel stops at President Kenyatta’s desk and urged him to intervene and lower the cost besides sacking the two CSs, who the legislators believe, are unfit to hold public office.

“Whatever you may say, the President cannot be excused from the recent hike of fuel prices,” Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki told the House.

“He is the leader of the executive and it is his tax proposals that have occasioned the steep rise in the cost of fuel.”

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula had, while seconding the motion, absolved the President from blame but instead directed his verbal tackles to Parliament, which constitutionally, has the power to institute taxation measures.

In his contribution, Mr Wetangula had argued that the National Assembly should take the blame after it willfully and without raising reservation, enacted the requirement in which petroleum products are being subjected to eight per cent VAT.

“Taxation is the function, not of the executive, but of Parliament and we must blame the National Assembly for having introduced the VAT tax on fuel products,” he said.

But Kindiki rejected the exclusion of the President from blame and insisted that Kenyatta should be held responsible even as he blamed the politics of handshake for the rise in fuel prices.

“We can’t excuse the President because these are his policies,” he said, while on his part absolving Parliament from blame.

“Parliament has the mandate to tax but it is helpless. We can’t do anything because we are weak. We have been muzzled by the executive,” he stated, adding that the politics of handshake have created an executive that is “marauding and ravaging” the country.

In the highest price- hike ever recorded in Kenya, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) last week increased pump prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene by Sh7.58, Sh7.94 and Sh12.97 per litre respectively.

Motorists are now paying up to Sh137 per litre for super petrol, with the price for the product being Sh134.72 in Nairobi and Sh132.46 in Mombasa.

Epra has said the jump in prices was due to the lifting of the stabilisation fund which had cushioned consumers from previous increases.

"The prices are inclusive of the eight per cent value added tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," Epra said in a statement.

The regulator said the average cost of imported super petrol decreased by 0.72 per cent from $548.36 per cubic metre in August, diesel decreased by 4.81 per cent from $514.25 per cubic metre to $489.51 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 0.96 per cent from $493.45 per cubic metre to $498.19 per cubic metre.

Among other things, the senators had wanted Mr Munyes to explain the failure by government to undertake price stabilisation which has caused a major ripple effect in the critical sectors of the economy due to high fuel prices especially at this time of the pandemic.

In parliamentary practice a motion of censure has no impact as it doesn’t result in the removal from office of the offending CSs or any other public official.

While moving the motion, Minority leader James Orengo said the two CSs had no justification while they did not appear before the House and urged the two to present and clear the air over concerns that they are contemptuous.

“They have treated Parliament as a lesser mortal. This practice must stop because summons by Parliament are an important instrument under our constitutional dispensation,” Mr Orengo said.

While the motion of censure does not lead to removal from office, Mr Orengo described it as a weighty matter with enormous consequences that should lead to resignation of the two for offending the constitution.

He said the requirement for a CS to appear before Parliament serves a constitutional, and not sectarian, purpose and declared that it was an idle matter.