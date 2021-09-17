Fuel prices: Pain for commuters as matatu fares hiked

OTC stage Nairobi

Travelers wait to board a Sema Sacco matatu, that operates in Kitui, Machakos and Nairobi, at the OTC stage in Nairobi on July 9, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Josephine Njoroge

What you need to know:

  • The Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS) ruled out a matatu strike even as officials petitioned the government to reduce the fuel prices owing to hard economic times.

Commuters nationwide will pay more for their trips as matatu operators have announced higher fares citing rising fuel prices.

