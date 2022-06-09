From Kenya's slums to Buckingham Palace: story of Ramesh Vala

Despite growing up in Ngara Estate, one of Nairobi’s less affluent neighbourhoods, Mr Ramesh Vala did not let his upbringing drown his dream of making it to the roll of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II 2022 Birthday honours list.

Mr Vala was one of the 85 recipients of the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) on a list that also included actor Damian Lewis, broadcaster Clare Balding and designer Stella McCartney.

The Kenyan-born Briton was honoured for his service to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made an impact by providing meals to the police, ambulance services, care homes, food banks and several NHS hospitals in London.

“I take this opportunity to reaffirm my continued commitment to working tirelessly to serve the public and the communities in which I live and balancing this with my professional life,” said the 69-year old lawyer.

Mr Vala’s name is not new to Buckingham Palace, as the Queen previously appointed him an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during the 2001 birthday honours.

The award is given to someone whose career has a major role locally and internationally.

The London School of Economics graduate started school at Nairobi River Primary before completing his A-levels at Jamhuri High School, where he was recognised as the top all-round student.

He held various roles such as the House captain, senior prefect, debating and quiz captain, captain of the school cricket team, and vice-captain of the school hockey team.

With the limited financial help that his family could spare and the kind gesture of a woman benefactor, Mr Vala went to the UK and studied law at the London School of Economics.

On graduation, he joined a central London law firm and had an impressive rise, becoming a salaried partner after 18 months of his qualification.

Within another two years, he was an equity partner in a top 100 British law firm, one of only 10 from a minority ethnic background at that time.

In 2003, Mr Vala was nominated as one of four finalists at the Southern Jewel awards in the Legal Excellence category. The awards were a widespread celebration of Asian achievement and success in the business world and were supported by many of Britain’s leading politicians and businesses.

In his efforts to guide the young to achieve their potential, Mr Vala has spent his professional life mentoring and assisting many young lawyers and other professionals to break the glass ceiling and achieve their dreams.

Also Read: Queen misses UK parliament opening for first time since 1963

Beyond his professional sphere, Mr Vala developed passion and zest for charity work over the decades and has been able to lift the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in the society.

His wide-ranging charity work encompasses support for cancer relief, girls’ education, anti-slavery, natural disaster relief, hospital facilities, sports for disabled children, food for poor children and eyesight surgeries for the poor across UK, Africa and India.

Mr Vala acquired his charity bug from a young age after he tragically lost his mother during his childhood in Nairobi and thus became a parental figure to his younger sister and two brothers.

He recalls that he watched over his siblings when he was just a child himself while his father worked long hours to make ends meet.

In his boundless love for charity, Kenya has benefited through a number of initiatives.

Also Read: Harry and Meghan join royals at jubilee service for Queen Elizabeth II

In April 2005, Mr Vala led a group of 90 cyclists on an expedition from Nairobi to the Ngorongoro Crater, covering 263km in three and a half days.

This cycling expedition raised Sh29 million for Food for Global Life. This has enabled 15,000 children living in the surrounding areas of Nairobi to get a meal a week from interest alone while the capital is still intact.

In August 1993, Mr Vala climbed Mt Kenya (17,040 ft) and raised Sh878,000 for the Cancer Relief Macmillan Fund.

In 1995, he climbed Mt Kilimanjaro, the ‘Roof of Africa’ – a breath-taking 19,370 ft – raising a further Sh1.6 million for the Cancer Relief Macmillan Fund and Sh585,000 for Anti-Slavery International.

In May 2000, Mr Vala led a team of nine businessmen and professionals up Mt Kenya in aid of the Children of Mukuru charity, which educates orphaned girls in Nairobi.

The event raised Sh7.1 million towards the construction of a skills centre for the girls to help keep them off the streets following the completion of their education.

His major contribution in India is when he masterminded a relief-fund project that aided suffering communities following the January 26, 2001 earthquake in Gujarat.

In a mere four hours, the initiative helped raise Sh51 million, leading to the rebuilding of a whole village of 335 homes, as well as three schools in the disaster-stricken region.

For decades, Mr Vala has championed the recognition of the history, contributions and assimilation of the British Indian community in the UK.

People who know him socially through his community work and in his professional capacity as a lawyer and brand ambassador describe him as a modest man with a lifetime’s worth of achievement, wisdom, courage and inspiration.