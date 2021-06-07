From herdsboy to Mang’u old boy: Chance and kind charity

Mang’u High School

Mang’u High School students recite their school anthem on February 7, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kelvin Kasike

alumnus of Mang'u High Schoo

Mang'u High Schoo

As a Turkana herdsboy, joining Mang’u High School saved my life because many of my peers have been killed in cattle raids.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.