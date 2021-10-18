Jalang’o frasha politics 2022
From entertainment to the ballot box: Celebrities out for political change

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Comedian Felix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, is eyeing the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

  • Entertainer Arthur Mandela alias Xtian Dela is seeking to contest Westlands parliamentary seat.

More Kenyan celebrities are lining up to try their luck in politics, building on a string of recent successes by their colleagues at the ballot box.

