From Dubai, President Ruto on yet another trip

President William Ruto has left Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he attended the United Nations climate summit.

The President is on his way to India where he is expected to spend two days advocating for health and education.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on areas such as agriculture, trade and investment and partnerships in the health sector, particularly in pharmaceutical production and capacity building.

Dr Ruto is expected to conclude his two-day official visit to India with the signing of several deals that will strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

According to State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the President will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and address a trade and investment forum, highlighting the immense potential for economic cooperation between India and Kenya.

"The State visit marks a significant milestone in Kenya-India relations, providing a platform for joint initiatives and contributing to the mutual benefit of the two nations and peoples," Hussein said in a statement issued on Monday.

These visits bring the President's total number of foreign trips to nearly 45 amid public outrage among a section of Kenyans and opposition leaders who say the President should focus on reducing the high cost of living.

At the recently concluded COP28, Kenya launched efforts to accelerate green economic growth in Africa through green industrialisation on the continent.

President Ruto said Africa Green Industrialisation is a giant leap towards the realisation of the Nairobi Declaration, adding that the landmark step will further activate private sector-led scale-up of green industrial clusters in the region.

While in Dubai, the President met with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where they discussed strengthening the partnership.