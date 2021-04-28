Justice Martha Koome
From child rights advocate to top judge in Kenya

By  Brian Wasuna

  • Justice Koome will be the President of the Supreme Court and the chairperson of the JSC.
  • The judge comes from a humble, polygamous family of 18 children.

For the first time in Kenya, an arm of the government will be headed by a woman, following one of the most progressive moves by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in nominating Court of Appeal judge Martha Karambu Koome as Chief Justice.

