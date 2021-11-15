Dr Stanley Aruyaru

Dr Stanley Aruyaru. 

| Pool

News

Prime

Dreams are valid: From a sleepy village to the American College of Surgeons

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

“I was set out to be a car mechanic. It was the hand of fate (or divine providence) that changed that course. I am now a human mechanic, a surgeon.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.