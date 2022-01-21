Fresh hurdles in vaccine drive as workers protest

Dr.Willis Akhwale

The National Taskforce on vaccine deployment Chair Dr. Willis Akhwale. Health staff say they are demoralised by unpaid allowances after working so hard to increase uptake in vaccine drive.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign is facing fresh hurdles after some health workers went on a go-slow over unpaid allowances.

