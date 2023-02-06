Fredrick Leliman's mother: My son's death penalty sentence is too harsh

The family of Mr Fredrick Leliman, who was the main suspect in the murder of Nairobi Lawyer Willie Kimani, has now appealed to the government to review his ruling, which saw him hit by the death penalty.

Ms Eunice Leliman, the convict's mother, urged the court to release her son since the sentence was too harsh for him.

The woman, who was joined by her husband Mr Stephen Leliman, said that it was really absurd that her son was linked to the murder of the lawyer as she apologized to the relatives.

“I don’t have any jurisdiction on this matter, so I leave it to God, as he knows. I ask for forgiveness from Kenyans and urge them to assist in helping me appeal the case,” she said.

She described her son as an honest and upright man as she wondered why her son would be linked to the murder.

According to her husband, he was really shocked when he, for the first time, heard that his son had been linked to the death of the lawyer. He also said he did not expect such a harsh penalty for their kin, who has been supporting them financially throughout his career.

He also wondered why the government has never engaged him on the matter so that he could explain how he knew his son.

From left: Sylvia Wanjiku Wanjohi, Stephen Cheburet Morogo and Fredrick ole Lelliman during a previous court hearing. Photo credit: File | Paul Waweru | Nation Media Group

“I will now have to seek ways to ensure that his three sons go to school and also get their basic needs,” Mr Leliman said.

On Friday, the court sentenced the former police officer who was also linked to the murder of lawyer Kimani’s clients Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri. The three were killed in 2016.

Passing sentence, Justice Jessie Lessit said that the murder of the three was carefully planned and executed.

“The lawyer and the driver were collateral damage, not to mean that Mwenda deserved the brutal murder,” she said.

Leliman’s former colleagues and co-accused Stephen Cheburet Morogo Lelei and Sylvia Wanjiru Wanjohi who were also convicted in the case, have been sentenced to 30 and 24 years, respectively.