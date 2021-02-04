Fred Matiang’i puts hate mongers on notice

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro have been inducted into the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s list of shame as Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i warned that political leaders spewing hate speech may be barred from contesting in the 2022 elections.

NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia said the two, alongside Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno and former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, are the latest inductees of the list, periodically produced by the commission.

The four have been accused of propagating hate speech and disunity in the country through their rhetoric and actions in political rallies and gatherings.

“Pursuant of NCI Act 2008 Section 26 (2, b), the Commission shall publish the names of persons or institutions whose words or conduct may undermine peace and harmony. On the list of fame and on the list of shame are Johana Ng’eno and Mike Sonko. We have also added to the list, Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro,” said Dr Kobia.

On the flipside though, Fafi MP Mohamed Abdikhaim and his Njoro counterpart Charity Gathambi, were both inducted into the list of fame following their efforts in the recent past to unite their constituents and preach against violence and hate speech.

Premature campaigns

Mr Arati and Mr Osoro were on Monday involved in a scuffle that disrupted the funeral service of the father of Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi.

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga also had their rallies in Burma and Githurai markets disrupted by rowdy youths last week, after factions in support and against the BBI document clashed.

“With over 15 months to the next elections, we are not just concerned that the political temperature is hastily rising, but that the country is continuing to be subjected to premature campaigns, sometimes accompanied by violence as was witnessed in, Burma and Githurai in Nairobi. The commission condemns the event in Kisii where senior citizens fight in public,” Dr Kobia said yesterday.

And while appearing before National Assembly committee on Administration and National Security led by Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, Dr Matiang’i yesterday said they have been mapping and profiling politicians making divisive remarks across the country and action will be taken against them. He, however, did not give the timelines for this.

“Some of these leaders must be barred from holding office. Some people make divisive remarks and get away with it. Government acts and acts decisively. You may say we are taking time to act, but we will definitely go hard on these people,” Dr Matiang’i said.

“Our national surveillance team has been mapping and profiling these leaders. We will soon go to court with tight evidence about these leaders not only from Marsabit, but across the country,” he added.

Insecurity

On the ongoing insecurity in Marsabit, Dr Matiang’i told MPs that he is contemplating invoking the Public Order Act in order to close all the FM stations in the region as a measure to contain insecurity in the area.

He said the FM stations serve no purpose in the region as they have been used to propagate and fuel tension among the communities staying in the region.

“I am about to close the FM stations in Marsabit. They are just spewing hate speech messages. I have consulted the Communications Authority and my colleague in charge of ICT and we have agreed that the stations are actually of no use to us,” Dr Matiang’i said.

The lawmakers told the CS to act urgently and decisively on leaders in Marsabit propagating hate speech despite their status.

Mr Koinange said the leaders from Marsabit are the shepherds of their people on the ground and should therefore guide them on the steps to peace.

The committee vice chairperson Fatuma Gedi supported the immediate closure of the FM stations in the area, admitting that they largely contribute to the insecurity in the area.

