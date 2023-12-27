Fraud: Court returns Sh400 million online company to Rwandan investor

The High Court in Nairobi has declared Rwandan investor Desire Muhinyuza the owner of a Sh400 million online company he was defrauded of in April 2023 by Kenyan businessman Kirimi Koome.

As a result, Stay Online Limited (SOL) should be vested in Mr Muhinyuza, Justice Alfred Mabeya, who heads the High Court's commercial division, ruled.

“I find and hold that Mr Muhinyuza is the beneficial owner of Stay On Line (SOL). Kirimi Koome committed fraud by not filling (out) the form of beneficial ownership property at the time of incorporation of the company,” ruled the judge.

Immediately after the decision was delivered virtually, Mr Muhinyuza through his lawyer Danstan Omari, said, “This High Court judgement has restored the confidence of investors who are defrauded (of) their property by Kenyans who are hell-bent.”

The investor thanked the judiciary for saving his company and investment, which had almost slipped away.

Justice Mabeya ordered Koome to pay back about $100,000 (Sh15.6 million) that he had received from Muhinyuza for tax purposes but instead pocketed it without paying a single penny to the taxman.

“The demand and pocketing of USD ($)100,000 was without basis. No tax was paid out of the money. The same is recoverable from Koome (the first defendant)," said Justice Mabeya.

The judge noted that the investor had complained to the Registrar of Companies about the actions of Koome, whom he had appointed to register the company while he regularised his immigration status. Mr Muhinyuza has since been granted a work permit.

Justice Mabeya said Mr Muhinyuza was the one who initiated and caused the registration of SOL on April 14, 2023, by "wiring from Rwanda the capital injection of $29,000 for the company to commence operations".

The judge dismissed Koome's counterclaim seeking to be declared the owner of SOL and ordered him to pay interest on the frozen USD2.6 million (Sh400 million) at the court rate until it is paid in full.

In the case, Mr Muhinyuza, through lawyers Omar, Shadrack Wambui, Sophie Nekesa and Aranga Omaiyo, sued Koome, the Attorney General, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Registrar of Companies.

Koome was defended by lawyer Jackson Omwanza.

In his judgment, the judge found that Kenyan entrepreneur Koome failed to disclose the beneficial owner of the company when he registered it on April 14, 2023.

Justice Mabeya therefore declared "Mr Muhinyuza as the beneficial owner of the company and then proceeded to appoint Mr Ambrose Wamari Obara as a director of SOL".

In the 22-page judgment, the judge granted the investor's application by ordering Koome to transfer his shareholding in the company to Mr Obara, failing which the Registrar of Companies will do the same.

The judge said Koome had failed to comply with the amended company laws, which require persons to make full disclosure of the beneficiaries of commercial entities they register.

Justice Mabeya said judgments in commercial disputes should not be delayed and said the Sh400 million should be released into the national economy to create opportunities for job seekers, whose numbers are increasing every year.

“It is a policy in this commercial division that business disputes should be determined expeditiously so that money is not detained in banks but be released to circulate in the market to boost the economy,” said Justice Mabeya.

In his testimony, Mr Muhinyuza told the court that he is the owner of SOL, which has branches in Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Estonia and Canada where traders sell their goods on its online platform.

Mr Muhinyuza told the judge that SOL Rwanda's board had decided that Koome should register the company in Kenya and then be allocated some shares, but instead, he registered the company as its "sole proprietor".

The acting deputy registrar at the Companies Registry, Mr Hiram Gichuhi, told Justice Mabeya that Koome did not make full disclosure when he applied to register the company.

“Koome registered the company as the sole proprietor, controlling all the 1,000 shares,” Mr Gichuhi disclosed to the judge.

Mr Gichuhi said Mr Muhinyuza wrote to the Registrar of Companies, complaining that Koome had misrepresented facts about SOL ownership and shareholding when he registered it.

The registrar said all the complaints against Koome form part of the SOL’s files, plus the April 1, 2023, resolutions passed in Rwanda.