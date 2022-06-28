Frank Obegi's relatives describe him as humble, down to earth

Relatives, friends and villagers have described Frank Obegi as good person who would never hurt anyone, nor engage in the purported crimes he is being accused of.

Speaking during his burial at Bogwendo village in Nyamira County, the relatives said the late Obegi's name has been dragged through the mud, yet whil

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega I Nation Media Group

e alive he led a decent life. .

Family members and friends who were overcome by emotions clang on Obegi's casket, wailing and lamenting why he had been murdered in such a cruel manner.

"You cannot understand what has not befell you. What you are hearing is not true. Frank was a very good person, he was not sick, he died in a most painful manner," said an aunt, Veronica Kerubo.

Ms Kerubo said that it is unfortunate that when children try to better themselves, "the devil gets in between and brings them down."

Ms Kerubo, who lives in Nairobi and occasionally supported Obegi financially denied that they were rich and led a flashy lifestyle.

"You can see for yourselves, we are poor and struggling in life," she said.

Obegi's body was among three others which were on Sunday, June 19, discovered in Kijabe Forest.

The bodies of ElijahOmeka and Mose Nyachae were discovered alongside Obegi's while that of Fred Obare Mokaya was found in Magadi, Kajiao county.