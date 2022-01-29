Francis Kisoi, charcoal pencil artist whose drawings mirror reality

With the rate of unemployment among young people increasing by the day, Francis Kisoi has cut a niche for himself by pursuing portrait drawing.

Mr Kisoi, 25, who has a bachelor’s degree in business in information technology, decided to pursue art as his full-time profession.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, he said that though he can draw well, he must continue practising to get better.

The charcoal and graphite artist also says he struggles with balancing work orders and personal growth arts.

“The latter helps an artist mature in their works because not all clients want their drawings posted on socials. Furthermore, one needs a variety of drawings in their portfolio to meet the needs of different clients.”

In Kenya, the art market is still nascent and artists struggle to find their voice. This is especially so for people who view art as a luxury and in these hard economic times, the priorities lie more in what is deemed basic.

Some of Francis Kisoi's artistic works. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

However, Mr Kisoi acknowledges that there is a cultural shift among Kenyans and as seen in the recent past, large numbers of people show up for different art concerts.

As a business operator on social media platforms, Mr Kisoi admits that the onset of Covid-19 and the subsequent shift of activities online provided a breakthrough for his work.

“My marketing platforms are mainly on social media, especially Instagram. There I’m able to engage with my potential clients and also post about different works that I’ve been doing.”

Late last year, comedian and radio host Jalango took to his socials to request artists - portrait and pencil - not to draw him, saying he had had enough pieces.

In his post, he urged them to stop ambushing him with their works thinking he would buy or even accept the artworks for free.

Understandably, as a way of marketing themselves, the artists feel the need to draw media personalities in order to earn cash in exchange for publicity due to their huge numbers on social media.

This does not sit well with Mr Kisoi, who explains that work ethics should be maintained across the board.

“Yes, a portrait of a celebrity was among my first works and even though she did not purchase it, I was not drawing her with that view in mind.

Some of Francis Kisoi's artistic works. Photo credit: FRancis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“It is okay to tag them but do not nag them to purchase your art. Let them decide!”

The ability to see raw human emotions translate to paper was what motivated Mr Kisoi to dive into portrait drawing.

Even though charcoal pencil drawing is quite the hassle, the artist says that the results are more refined compared to other pencils.

Having been nurtured as an artist from quite a young age, Mr Kisoi says parents and guardians should support their children to pursue their artistic dreams.