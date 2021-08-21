Francis Atwoli: Amending the Kenyan constitution is inevitable

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu-K) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli believes that although the Building Bridges Initiative appeal did not sail through, the next government will have to amend the constitution, considering how high-octane political seasons have always left Kenyans divided.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.