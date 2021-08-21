Francis Atwoli: Amending the Kenyan constitution is inevitable

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu-K) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli believes that although the Building Bridges Initiative appeal did not sail through, the next government will have to amend the constitution, considering how high-octane political seasons have always left Kenyans divided.

While accepting the verdict of the seven appellate judges on BBI, the Cotu-K boss explained that he had been on the frontline promoting the BBI because he believed the proposed amendments would have solved Kenya’s election related problems.

“I am among those Kenyans with very traumatising memories of the 2007/2008 post-election violence. This explains why I speak passionately about the subject matter,” he said.

Inclusivity

According to the trade unionist, the BBI was about dealing with the challenge of winner-takes-all and inclusivity. He said that he respected the Court of Appeal verdict which declared the BBI process unconstitutional on Friday.

“As a respecter of the law and our courts, I will abide by the court’s decision,” he said on Saturday.

He added: “I believed that BBI would have brought forth peace and inspired economic growth.”

“The BBI was never about 2022 succession politics, when I called for the BBI in 2017, we were yet to conduct the 2017 elections,” he added.

Postponed pain

In the 10-hour ruling, the appellate judges on Friday stopped the BBI constitutional amendment bill, saying attempts by the President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition Chief Raila Odinga to amend the Constitution was unconstitutional. For Mr Atwoli, however, the country has just postponed its pain.

“The lie making rounds that our problem is the economy and just is just that. Our problem is bad politics that needs to be fixed,” he said.

During the 2017 International Labour Day Celebrations, the Cotu-K secretary general asked Kenyans to rethink amending the constitution so as to achieve political stability, peace, unity and development of the country.