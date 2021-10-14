Francis Atwoli
Francis Atwoli: ‘Alaa’ is exclusively mine

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Anyone who might wish to challenge Mr Atwoli’s bid to trade-mark the exclamations has to file opposition to Kipi before December 29.
  • Mr Atwoli – who has been the Cotu boss since 2001– hardly finishes an off-the-cuff speech without blurting out “alaa”.

You may soon have to get permission from or pay Mr Francis Atwoli to use the exclamations “alaa”, “alaaa” and “alaaaa” for branding purposes if the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General gets a trademark he has applied for.

