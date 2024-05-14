Four people rescued after building under demolition collapses in Mathare

police line do not cross

Photo credit: Courtesy

Four people have been rescued after being trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building that was under demolition in Area 1, Mathare North, reports Kenya Red Cross on their X page. 

A multi-agency rescue team has been involved in rescue efforts. Efforts to reach others suspected to be trapped continue. Three out of the four rescued people have been taken to a nearby health facility, while one with minor injuries was treated at the scene.


More follows. 

