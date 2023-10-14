Four people dead in tragic road accident along Mombasa-Kilifi highway

A rider and three members of same family have died in a fatal accident at Machine stage in Kijipwa along the Mombasa–Kilifi highway on Saturday morning.

A motorcycle rider, a woman and two children died on the spot after they collided head-on with a matatu during the 10am accident.

Confirming the incident, Kilifi South Sub County Police Commander Mr George Madolio said the matatu was overtaking another vehicle.

“A rider, carrying a woman aged 24 and two children aged 5 and 7 years were coming from Kilifi to Mombasa when they collided head-on with a matatu from Mombasa and they died on the spot,” he said.

Mr Madolio said seven passengers in the matatu were slightly injured and taken to Vipingo Health Centre in a stable condition.

The bodies of the deceased are at Kilifi County referral hospital mortuary awaiting identification.

More to follow....