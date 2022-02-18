Four more people arrested at JKIA over fake Covid-19 test results

Four people have been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for presenting fake Covid-19 certificates.

Sources at the airport said the three Kenyans and one Nigerian were handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations.

In under two months, 16 people have been arrested by Port Health officials for breaching Covid-19 requirements. The other 12 had produced results that they claimed had come from the CDC Nairobi Laboratory.

They were identified because the results they produced had fake Trusted Travel (TT) test certificates. These are normally used to verify the authenticity of all Covid-19 test results presented at JKIA.

A source at the Ministry of Health said they started testing all travellers using the airport last week.

“The first group that was arrested was taken to court and their cases have been determined. They have been fined between Sh50,000 and Sh100,000,” said the source.

The official said the ministry would install a molecular laboratory at the airport as is the case in other countries for testing of all passengers.

Port Health has started giving the antigen test at a fee of $20 (Sh2,268) for departures. The ministry has already shut down two laboratories in the country linked to fake results being presented at the airport.

The two, Checkup Medical and Meditest, are among other private companies that have been handling PCR tests for passengers. They have now been banned.

The investigations were triggered by the fact that most travellers from Nairobi were testing positive for Covid-19 after arrival in Dubai, despite carrying negative test results.