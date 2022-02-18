Four more people arrested at JKIA over fake Covid-19 test results

JKIA

Passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Terminal 1A for International arrival in this file picture.


 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale

Nation Media Group

Four people have been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for presenting fake Covid-19 certificates. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.