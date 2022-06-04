Four in10 children suffering from mental illness, says report

Four out of 10 children may be suffering from mental illness, a new report by Gertrude’s Children Hospital has shown.

According to the report, about 40 per cent of Kenyan children (4.2 million) might be silently enduring mental illness.

The report also highlights that many parents are not noticing the signs and may take up to 16 months for the young ones to see a mental health professional when the symptoms are extreme and too late.

Some of the signs that parents should look out for, according to the report, are difficulty in sleeping, bedwetting after having a few dry months, difficulty concentrating or even refusal to go to school.

“There isn’t one single cause of mental illness. It is often a combination of genetic pre-disposition, temperaments or ways of thinking, and social stressors and these accumulate for some time,” said Dr Thomas Ngwiri, the Head of Clinical Services at Gertrude’s Hospital.

He added: “Parents must be vigilant to spot any signs of distress in their children such as difficulty in sleeping, bedwetting after having a few dry months, difficulty concentrating or even refusal to go to school. Sometimes, mental illnesses present with physical symptoms such as abdominal pain, unexplained headaches or fainting episodes,” Dr Ngwiri said.

The National Census of 2019 estimates that there are about 11.6 million children aged between 10 and 19, about 24.5 per cent of the country's population.

The hospital’s chief executive officer, Dr Robert Nyarango, underscored the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children noting that disruptions in routines, education and family, as well as concern over family income.

“Parents have a responsibility to not only look out for signs of mental distress in their children, but also provide them with access to services that will help them address those issues," said Dr. Nyarango.

While talking about mental illnesses is still seen as taboo in some contexts, ignoring the topic is likely to lead to serious repercussions, he noted.

Statistics by the World Health Organization show that 10 per cent of children worldwide face mental health conditions but the majority of them do not receive any help or care, which consequently extends to adulthood and limits their opportunities for leading fulfilling lives.

To address the problem, children should be allowed space to air their concerns, addressing them appropriately and embrace counselling.

“The pandemic hasn’t only increased the frequency of mental health issues, but also shone a spotlight on awareness," Dr Nyarango said.

He added: “Children these days are under a lot of pressure with their school calendars compressed and seeing their families struggle under tougher economic conditions, we must look at this as an opportunity to improve the way we respond to children,” he said