Four arrested for drugging, robbing passengers

Four men suspected of drugging and robbing passengers in a Nairobi-bound bus from Kisumu on April 23, have been arrested.

The suspects, Stephen Odero, Benson Hamisi, Harrison Nyamu and Joshua Orengo have been detained at Kabete Police Station.

The bus driver drove into Kabete Police Station after noticing that all his passengers were asleep.

The police suspect that the four also ingested the drugs to cover up their crime. The suspects were allegedly found with items belonging to other passengers including mobile phones and laptops.

Police Constable James Kariuki of Kabete Police Station obtained orders at Kibera Law Courts to detain the suspects for seven days to allow them conclude their investigations.

“The bus driver drove into Kabete Police Station where a search on passengers was done and the four were found with stolen items,” Mr Kariuki told the court.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Mr Kariuki said the passengers reported to the police that they had lost their valuables.

“The complainants (passengers) allege that the thieves posed as passengers,” Mr Kariuki stated in the affidavit.