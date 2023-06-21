Forty years and counting … Top blood donor explains why he does it

In 1983, Alpha Kennedy Sanya donated his first pint of blood. He was in Form Three.

At the time, his biggest motivation was the free soda and bread offered to donors.

Upon arriving at the blood donation site, Sanya was walked through what was required of him, including a weight check and taking blood samples for testing.

Ten minutes later, the actual donation began.

Unlike others who experience anxiety when giving blood for the first time, Sanya says he was unshaken.

"I was in class when my classmate came in with a loaf of bread and a soda. I was surprised because our school didn’t allow food from outside. I asked him where he got it from and he told me, ‘If you go to the biology lab and donate blood you'll get it’, and that's exactly what I did and I got it. The first time I never felt anything, I just wanted to eat," he recalls.

In the years that followed, Sanya donated blood once a year during blood drives, but stopped for a year.

What prompted him to donate again, he says, was the 1998 bombing that killed more than 200 Kenyans and injured thousands, forcing the government to seek blood from other countries.

"Our people were dying, most of them had lost blood in the blast. I was not happy that we had to ask for blood abroad because we did not have enough. That motivated me to continue donating blood," he said.

Little did the now prosecutor know that 40 years later, he would be the country's top blood donor.

Every year, he makes his way to blood donation centres — in April, August and December.

In 2016, Sanya was recognised as the top male blood donor in Kenya during the World Blood Donor Day celebrations in Nairobi.

The father of two has donated 102 times, making him the first, followed by Ms Aisha Dafalla.

His generous act has earned him recognition, including a Head of State Commendation from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In 2021, then-Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, recognised him, together with Ms Dafalla, as a blood donation ambassador.

As an ambassador, he raises awareness about the importance of donating blood.

"Giving blood has become more of a habit now. When I started, I did not know that I would be named the highest blood donor. I do it to save lives. I was humbled by the recognition," he says.

Sanya reveals that his two children — son Kevin Sanya, 26, and his daughter Tiffany Sanya, 19 — are also blood donors.

"They will carry on my legacy when I'm too old to donate blood." He plans to stop donating blood when he turns 75.

He urges Kenyans to donate blood to save lives.

Sanya suggests that the Ministry of Health should pass a law setting a maximum amount a patient can pay for a blood transfusion.

"It is unfair that people volunteer to give blood freely but Kenyans are forced to buy it."