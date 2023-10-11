Former PS Julius Korir a free man in assault case against ex-wife

A Nairobi court has freed former Devolution PS Julius Korir, who had been accused of assaulting his former wife three years ago, saying the prosecution failed to prove the case.

Senior principal magistrate Dolphina Alego quashed the charges against Mr Korir and blamed the police for doing a shoddy job as they did not even produce the P3 form in court, during the trial.

Mr Korir was charged with assaulting his ex-wife, an offence he allegedly committed at their Karen home on September 17, 2020.

"In conclusion, this court finds that the complainant did not allow the law enforcers to do their work, and all prosecution witnesses seemed not to be independent," the magistrate said adding the witnesses who testified appeared clueless about the incident.

The court was informed that trouble started when Mr Korir was allegedly served a meal of Githeri and Sukuma Wiki, which he was not happy with.

The ex-wife also said she informed the former husband that she had just returned from work and that was the only food available at the moment.

She said he charged at her with kicks and blows as she protected her baby. The woman told the court that she had endured physical violence since they got married in 2014.

The couple later separated before eventually divorcing.

Mr Korir denied the accusations and maintained that he was supportive and always wanted the best for his children.

He denied the charge while was still a PS in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration and was released after depositing cash bail of Sh20,000 in court.

In the judgment, the trial magistrate questioned when the woman's 'blood-stained' clothes were never produced in court. Further, no CCTV footage was produced in court and the only recording is a video captured using her mobile phone, while in hospital.

The court further questioned why a doctor would record a patient and attempt to produce the evidence in court. According to the magistrate, the move was in breach of a patient's confidentiality.

Mr Korir told the court that he was not a violent man as depicted and that he wanted the best for his children.