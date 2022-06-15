Former PS John Konchellah loses gun in Nairobi

Former Permanent Secretary John Kochellah on Tuesday night lost his registered firearm in unclear circumstances.

Mr Konchellah, who was a PS for East African Affairs told police that he realised that he had lost his firearm after returning to his house.

According to Kilimani OCPD Andrew Mbogo, Mr Konchellah reported that he had visited several place in the city during the day and upon returning home realised he did not have his firearm.

“The former PS said he first visited Car and General to purchase a motor vehicle, then he went to have lunch at Golden Spot located in Kilimani area before heading to Nairobi Club and then later home where he discovered that he did not have his pistol, which was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunitions,” he said.

In a police statement, Mr Konchellah reported that after discovering that his firearm was missing, he retraced his steps but he could not find it.

Police said that Mr Konchellah is firearm holder and has had his licence for eight years.

Mr Mbogo said they have launched investigations.

Mr Konchellah was among President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first casualties to be fired in 2015 when the president made changes as part of an effort to clean up his government that had been tainted by allegations of grand corruption and mismanagement.