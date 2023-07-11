Former 'Nation' journalist Sandra Macharia lands top UN job

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed former Nation Media Group producer Sandra Macharia as Director of the United Nations Information Service in Nairobi.

Ms Macharia is responsible for Kenya, the Seychelles and Uganda after taking up the post on July 10.

In a statement, Mr Guterres said Ms Macharia has more than 20 years of experience in strategic and crisis communications, as well as policy and programme development.

Currently, Ms Macharia is the head of the Africa Division and Editor-in-Chief of Africa Renewal in the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

Previously, she held various positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including Deputy Communications Director ad interim, Regional Communications Adviser for Africa, Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretaries-General and Communications Officer, based in New York, Addis Ababa and Nairobi.

Ms Macharia has also worked as a producer, reporter and news anchor for news agencies including Reuters, BBC World Service, Nation TV/Nation Media Group and Kenya Television Network.

She holds a Master's degree in Media, Peace and Conflict Studies from the Universidad para la Paz, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Film and Broadcasting, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Broadcasting from Cardiff University.

Her appointment comes barely three months after President William Ruto hosted the UN Secretary-General in Nairobi, where they discussed a range of issues, including the ongoing conflicts in Sudan.

Speaking at the UN office in Nairobi, Guterres said Khartoum was in turmoil, Darfur was burning again and the UN refugee agency had already confirmed that more than 100,000 people had fled the country and 800,000 could flee in the coming days and weeks.