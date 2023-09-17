Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga released

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga who was allegedly abducted, has been released, his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has said.

Mr Njenga and his personal assistant Felix Lakishe were allegedly kidnapped by unknown people posing as police officers while he was seeing a friend in Ndenderu, Banana area of Kiambu County on Saturday (September 16).

Client Maina Njenga finally RELEASED by the rogue police hit squad after our press conference. — Ndegwa Njiru Adv. (@NjiruAdv) September 17, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Njiru told Nation. Africa on phone that his client (Maina Njenga) had called him immediately after a motor vehicle bearing a South Sudanese registration number plate blocked their way in Ndenderu area, Kiambu County. He said the occupants of the vehicle identified themselves as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Headquarters along Kiambu Road seeking to question him over an unspecified matter.

''Mr Njenga called me on Saturday night around 11 pm immediately. Individuals posing as police officers blocked their car and bundled him and his personal assistant in a vehicle. This was before the abductors confiscated their mobile phones. We have no idea where they are,’’ Mr Njiru told Nation. Africa.

He said that this was the third time Mr Njenga, who ran for Laikipia Senatorial seat, was being abducted.

“This is not fair, they did not even explain to his host why they were holding him,” he said.

Mr Njenga is scheduled to appear before Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on Monday, September 18, for a mention of the weapons case.

Earlier, Mr Njenga had been arrested on July 19, 2023, State by then claimed that Mr Njenga, his aide and his brother had been found in possession of 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus, and three jembe sticks.

Mr Maina denied the charges on July 25, 2023, and was released on a cash bail of 100,000.