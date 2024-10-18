Former MPs Zebedeo Opore and Beatrice Nkatha dead

Two former legislators, Zebedeo Opore and Beatrice Nkatha, are dead. Opore, a former MP for Bonchari, died at a hospital in Nairobi on Friday morning, while Nkatha, a former Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative, also on Friday died.

Opore once served as an Assistant Minister for Information and Broadcasting. According to Opore’s family, he had been in and out of hospital in the last one year.

“’He died around 5am this morning. He succumbed after a long illness,” his last born son Robin Opore said.

The former MP was born in 1947 and was to mark his 78th birthday on January 8 next year.

Opore was first elected to represent Bonchari Constituency in the National Assembly in 1997. He later lost the seat to Mr Charles Onyancha.

Although he reclaimed the seat in 2013, his stint was short-lived. He lost the seat six months later to his political nemesis, the late John Oroo Oyioka. This was after Oroo successfully filed a petition at the Kisii High Court.

Oroo’s stay in Parliament was similarly short-lived with his victory being overturned by the court six months later.

In subsequent elections and by-elections, Opore unsuccessfully contested the seat.

Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri eulogised the deceased lawmaker as a leader who championed the interests of the residents of Bonchari.

"It is with profound sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of former Bonchari Constituency Member of Parliament, Zebedeo John Opore,” Ms Okenyuri said.

The Senator said throughout his illustrious political career, Opore demonstrated unshakeable commitment to his constituents by championing their interests in and out of Parliament.

"He held the deepest respect for both young and old. The people of Bonchari have lost a true champion while Kenya has lost a voice of reason. May he rest in peace,” she said.

The deceased lawmaker was a holder of a Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi and a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom which he attained in 1982.

Meanwhile, the late Nkatha, who served for two terms between 2013 and 2022, is reported to have passed while receiving treatment at Kiirua Mission Hospital in Meru.

Nkatha's death was announced on Friday by the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa), which eulogised her as a visionary leader and a dedicated servant of the people.