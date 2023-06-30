Former Meru Woman rep Felicity Biriri lands State job in Ruto’s latest appointments
President William Ruto has appointed former Meru Woman Rep Felicity Biriri chair of Warehouse Receipt Council in the latest government appointment which have also seen Brig Richard Mbithi take over as chair of East African Portland Cement board.
Ms Biriri, a close ally of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, had earlier been shortlisted for the position of the Chairperson of the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA). Mary Chebukati, wife of former electoral commission chair Wafula Chebukati, was nominated to the role.