Former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip assaulted in Ngara on his way to guest house

On Tuesday night, former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip was rushed to the Aga Khan hospital after muggers attacked him at Globe roundabout.

The former Senator was found bleeding by police officers on patrol and explained to them that he had been attacked by unknown people, who also robbed him.

According to the police, Mr. Anwar was walking to a guest house in Ngara at around 9:45pm.

“Officer on patrol found the former Senator at Fig Tree bleeding on his head and mouth. He told the officers that he was coming from CBD on foot en route to his guest room in Ngara area and when he reached Globe Roundabout he was attacked by a group of youths,” he said.

The thugs made away with his mobile phone and other valuables.

He was rushed to Aga Khan hospital, where he is receiving treatment in fair condition.

Anwar is not new to controversy, thanks to his never-ending drama and collision with the law.

Not once or twice has he had a brush with the law since he was elected in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket.

He is also known to have a sharp tongue, especially on his social media pages, always ready to confront anyone who dares criticise him.

Soon after being elected, he was accused of assaulting a city mall security officer after declining to pay a Sh50 parking fee.

In 2019, Anwar was on the receiving end after being attacked by unknown assailants at a popular club in Nairobi in the company of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi.

The two lovers, however, had a bitter falling out early this year, with Saumu accusing the former Senator of assaulting her.

The mother of two shared a picture on Instagram, showing her injured face. She said the youthful politician was almost killing her.

“These are the things he did to me… he almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” she stated.

In October, the senator was involved in a gun drama that injured a woman.