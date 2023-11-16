Former Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip charged with Sh6m fraud

Former Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip has been charged with Sh6m fraud. The politician was accused of lying he could sell a Toyota Landcruiser V8-engine car to businessman Samson Malonza.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe on Thursday, Mr Loitiptip was charged with making a motor vehicle registration certificate, which he claimed was a genuine one from the National Transport and Safety Authority.

He was also accused of fraudulently transferring a forged motor vehicle registration certificate (KDA 005C) to Mr Malonza.

The court heard that the accused also fraudulently obtained Sh6 million from Mr Malonza by purporting to sell him a Toyota Land Cruiser V8. He denied the charges.

He allegedly committed the offences on August 3, 2022, in Kileleshwa area in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The politician applied to be released on bail, saying he made a genuine transaction as he was raising money for campaigns during the 2022 elections.

He urged the court to be lenient on him as he has a medical condition and is almost bankrupt.

"I plead with you, Your Honour, to consider granting lenient bail terms. I lost the elections and I am now in dire need of money. I decided to sell my vehicle worth Sh12 million at a throwaway price of Sh6 million," Mr Loitiptip told the magistrate.