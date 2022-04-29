Former KFS top official loses wrongful dismissal case

The former chief forest conservator of the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Mr Emilio Mugo, has lost a case in which he was suing the government for wrongful dismissal.

Mr Mugo was among the KFS senior managers who were sent on compulsory leave in 2018 for allegedly abetting illegal logging, sparking a political storm as MPs from Embu region where he hails demanded his reinstatement. His contract would later be terminated by the KFS board leading to this petition at the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

However, in the judgment from the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Justice Stephen Radido said Mr Mugo was only entitled to 45 accrued leave days and which KFS has been directed to compute and pay him within 30 days from April 27.

The judge concluded that sending Mr Mugo on compulsory leave was lawful and did not violate any of his rights. Equally, the court said that Mr Mugo’s claim of constructive dismissal after the board declined to renew his term.

“In the scenario before the court, the respondents (KFS and board chairman) lawfully sent the petitioner on compulsory leave to facilitate investigations. When the investigations were completed, he was issued with a show-cause and requested to make representations as well as appear for an oral hearing,” the judge noted.

“The court, is therefore, unable to concede to the proposition by the petitioner that his case was one of constructive dismissal since he did not prove the ingredients,” the judgment concluded.

The former KFS chief conservator had also accused his former employer of unfair termination of contract, constitutional violations, including rights to dignity, fair administrative action and fair hearing, among others. All these were dismissed. His claims for compensation for lost income, and gratuity too were dismissed.

“From the foregoing the court finds and declares (that) the respondents’ decision to terminate the contract was fair,” the judge stated.

Mr Mugo was among the six KFS senior managers who were sent on compulsory leave over allegations of abetting illegal logging in the country. Others were Patrick Nyaga (Senior Manager, Finance and Administration), Dedan Gatiki (Assistant Chief Conservator of Forests, North Rift) and Boniface Simiyu (Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests, Plantations and Enterprise).

Other KFS staff affected by the board decision to send them on compulsory leave were Francis Kariuki, (Assistant Chief Conservator of Forests Eastern Conservancy, Embu) and Cosmas Ikiugu, Assistant Chief Conservator of Forests (Central Highlands).

The case of the former KFS officials had taken a political twist as MPs demanded their reinstatement as they accused Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko of being behind their woes. A report by the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Environment had accsued the KFS board of illegally and unprocedurally effecting the suspensions.