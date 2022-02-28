Former Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage to be buried Friday

The former Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, will be buried on Friday March 4 at his home in Kehancha town, Kuria West in Migori County.

His son, Stephen Machage, said Mr Machage will be buried next to his mother’s grave.

Machage, who died aged 65, is reported to have been suffering from a heart condition.

“He had issued clear instructions that he should be buried close to his mother. We are going to execute everything according to his wishes,” Stephen told the Nation.

On Friday, elders from the Kuria community were in Nairobi to receive his body which was flown in from Nigeria.

Family members said Mr Machage was an open minded person.

Mr Machage collapsed on February 19 at his home in Abuja, Nigeria and rushed to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“My dad was really open and to us. He was straightforward person who never beat around the bush, very forgiving and never kept grudges. He lived his life fully and believed in hard work,” said his son.

The family members described him as a man who loved taking photos and loved repairing faulty vehicles in his early life. He also loved playing musical instruments to cheer his children in his youth.

Mzee John Magaiwa, a Kuria elder said elders would play a key role in his burial owing to his stature in the community.

“We will conduct the burial ceremony alongside the family since the deceased was a respected elder in the community,” he said.

Mr Machage was first elected as MP for Kuria Constituency in 2002. He later served as an assistant minister and was at one time appointed a Cabinet Minister for East African Community Affairs.

In 2007, Mr Machage was elected on the Democratic Party ticket as the MP Kuria Constituency before it was split into Kuria East and Kuria West constituencies in 2010.

Mr Machage also served as Assistant Minister of Home Affairs' Office of Vice President, Office of the President, Health and Roads in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

In 2013, Mr Machage was elected as the first Senator of Migori and served until 2017 before he was replaced by the Ben Oluoch in the 2017 polls.

In January 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as an Ambassador before he was re-designated to serve as Kenya’s high commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in Central and West Africa.