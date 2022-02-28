Former Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage to be buried Friday

The late former Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage. He will be buried on Friday March 4 at his home in Kehancha town, Kuria West.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

The former Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, will be buried on Friday March 4 at his home in Kehancha town, Kuria West in Migori County.

