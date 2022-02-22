Former Kenya Seed boss Nathaniel Tum dies

Long-serving Kenya Seed Company ex-boss Mr Nathaniel Tum has passed away.

He died on Tuesday morning at Nairobi Hospital where he was receiving treatment for a long-term illness.

His son, Mr Kiprop Tum, confirmed that the former Kenya Seed Company managing director had succumbed to bone marrow cancer.

"We lost him at around 7.28am. We are saddened by his untimely demise," he told the Nation.

The current Kenya Seed Company MD, Mr Fred Oloibe, expressed condolences on behalf of the board, management and staff. He also pledged the company's support to the family.

"We have learnt of the demise of Mr Tum with shock and disbelief we join his family friends and relatives in expressing our heartfelt condolences," said Mr Oloibe.

Mr Tum, who served as MD for about two decades, was ejected from the state firm in 2003 by the then Agriculture Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa.

Since then, he has moved from one court to another seeking justice over his removal. He also claimed to hold majority shares in the company.