Former KDF chief Mwathethe lands parastatal job

President William Ruto has appointed former defence forces chief Samson Mwathethe chair of the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI).

In the latest raft of changes that were announced in a special gazette notice dated February 3, 2023, the president has also revoked the appointments of five parastatal heads.

With the appointment of General (Rtd) Samson Mwathethe, President Ruto has revoked the appointment of Dr John Waithaka who had been appointed during former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s term. General (Rtd) Mwathethe will serve for three years.

Similarly, President Ruto has revoked the appointment of Agnes Odhiambo as the chair of the board Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) replacing her with Aden Noor Ali.

At the Women Enterprise Fund, the head of state has appointed Dr Jane Lagat as Chairperson of the Women Enterprise Fund Advisory Board for a period of three years.

Her appointment comes at the expense of Prof Wanjiku Kibira whose appointment has been revoked.

At the State Corporations Advisory Committee, the president has revoked the appointment of Ambassador Dennis Awori and appointed Joseph Kimani Machiri, Claire Sifuna Wanyama, Ahmed Abdi Rashid, Mary Murangi Mugo, Caroline Cherono Kilisha to be members of the committee.

Mr Philip Charo has been dropped as the chair of the board of directors of the Coast Development Authority and will be replaced by Mzee Mwinyi Mzee.

Board members Muad Mohammed Khalif, Fouzia Abass, Hassan Rashid Nzinga, Jeff Saye, Julius Kariuki Ndegwa, Ibrahim Khamis and Abdullahi Mohamed Abdi have also been removed.

