Former Isiolo MP accused of shooting at EACC officials looking into graft claims

Police have arrested former Isiolo North Member of Parliament Abdi Tepo after he allegedly shot at Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials Thursday.

Mr Tepo is accused of shooting at sleuths who are currently investigating alleged corruption linked to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The Nation has established that after the incident, the former MP was grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters on Kiambu Road.

“It has been established that his firearm licence has expired,” said an official privy to ongoing investigations.

According to EACC, the agency is currently investigating how a company called Beirut Pharmacy allegedly embezzled public funds amounting to Sh199 million between 2021 and 2023.

Mr Tepo was not a person of interest in the ongoing probe, but a close relative who is a quality assurance officer at NHIF was.

When EACC officers entered his compound located within Greenspark Estate in Nairobi, Mr Tepo allegedly walked out and shot at them.

Recovered gun, fake currency

Some of the alleged fake currency that EACC says it retrieved from the former MP's home. Photo credit: Courtesy | EACC

Mr Eric Ngumbi, the EACC Communication boss, said that once the officers managed to access the house, they recovered a number of exhibits which include a Ceska pistol with an expired firearm licence.

EACC officials also said they recovered two briefcases stashed with fake currency estimated to be hundreds of millions of shillings, along with assorted chemicals.

“The fake dollars and items have been handed over to the Officer Commanding Station at EACC for the purpose of progressing a criminal matter against the two individuals,” Mr Ngumbi said.